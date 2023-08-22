Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-13) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 15 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-6 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 524 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Pirates Schedule