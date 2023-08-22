Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (123).

Pittsburgh is 25th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (524 total).

The Pirates' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.397).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 140 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Oviedo is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Oviedo is trying to pick up his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Matthew Liberatore 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Drew Smyly

