Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) will clash with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Pirates (-135). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 10 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

