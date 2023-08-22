Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on August 22, 2023
Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Oviedo Stats
- Johan Oviedo (6-13) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 26th start of the season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Oviedo has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.330/.467 so far this season.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 89 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.374/.385 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 132 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 33 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .283/.329/.507 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 65 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.453 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
