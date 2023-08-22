The St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (6-13) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-8).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-13, 4.55 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-8, 8.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (6-13) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 4.55 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 25 starts this season.

Oviedo has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 577 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 173 home runs, fifth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 6-for-27 with a double and an RBI over seven innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 41-year-old has an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.

Wainwright has registered two quality starts this season.

Wainwright will try to pick up his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

