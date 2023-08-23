Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (11.9%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .273 AVG .229 .381 OBP .364 .390 SLG .394 12 XBH 14 5 HR 7 20 RBI 18 45/33 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings