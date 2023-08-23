On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 112 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.9% of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (34.8%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .248 AVG .286 .332 OBP .331 .403 SLG .526 19 XBH 29 6 HR 12 26 RBI 36 39/24 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings