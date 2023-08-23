Connor Joe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Connor Joe and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .249 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
- In 54.9% of his 102 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (24 of 102), with two or more RBI five times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.274
|AVG
|.228
|.384
|OBP
|.303
|.445
|SLG
|.431
|17
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|11
|38/24
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Thompson (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
