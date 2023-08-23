Jason Delay and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Delay has gotten a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven home a run in 10 games this year (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .274 AVG .281 .348 OBP .338 .323 SLG .469 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 13/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

