Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 22 walks.
- In 52.7% of his 74 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.248
|AVG
|.236
|.310
|OBP
|.312
|.327
|SLG
|.307
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|27/10
|K/BB
|34/12
|11
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Thompson (2-5) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
