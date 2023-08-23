On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 52.7% of his 74 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18.9% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 40
.248 AVG .236
.310 OBP .312
.327 SLG .307
6 XBH 7
1 HR 1
13 RBI 8
27/10 K/BB 34/12
11 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Thompson (2-5) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
