After hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 58 of 90 games this year (64.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.9%).

He has homered in eight games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has driven home a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 90 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .321 AVG .200 .354 OBP .243 .536 SLG .305 22 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 16 26/9 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings