After hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 58 of 90 games this year (64.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.9%).
  • He has homered in eight games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes has driven home a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 32 of 90 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 47
.321 AVG .200
.354 OBP .243
.536 SLG .305
22 XBH 12
5 HR 3
29 RBI 16
26/9 K/BB 49/11
4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will send Thompson (2-5) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
