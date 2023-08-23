Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .238.
  • Peguero has recorded a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peguero has driven home a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.316 AVG .174
.381 OBP .224
.579 SLG .326
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
11 RBI 5
15/3 K/BB 13/3
2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • Thompson (2-5) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.