Pirates vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 23.
The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (2-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
- The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 37-46 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (530 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Twins
|L 5-1
|Andre Jackson vs Pablo Lopez
|August 19
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Mitch Keller vs Sonny Gray
|August 20
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Ryan Borucki vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 21
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|August 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Thompson
|August 24
|Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|August 27
|Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Drew Smyly
|August 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Andre Jackson vs TBA
