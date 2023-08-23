Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (2-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 37-46 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (530 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule