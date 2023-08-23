Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and projected starter Luis Ortiz on Wednesday at PNC Park.

The Pirates are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-125). The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 37-46, a 44.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of its 126 opportunities.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-32 26-37 23-29 34-39 39-47 18-21

