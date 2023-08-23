Luis Ortiz gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to take down Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 124 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 365 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 530 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.396 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send out Ortiz for his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 24-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Andre Jackson -

