The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 23 at 12:35 PM ET. Luis Ortiz will get the nod for the Pirates, while Zack Thompson will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 64 times and won 28, or 43.8%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 25-31 (winning 44.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Pirates have won in 42, or 42%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 37-46 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+135) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Connor Joe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

