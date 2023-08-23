Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on August 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 118 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .268/.331/.468 slash line so far this year.
- Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .252/.373/.392 slash line on the year.
- McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Thompson Stats
- Zack Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .283/.331/.506 slash line so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 133 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 66 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .275/.363/.451 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
