Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 118 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .268/.331/.468 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .252/.373/.392 slash line on the year.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Thompson Stats

Zack Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 18 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 3 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 2.0 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .283/.331/.506 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 133 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 66 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .275/.363/.451 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

