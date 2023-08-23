Pirates vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 23
The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable starters are Zack Thompson (2-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz
- Ortiz makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson
- The Cardinals' Thompson will make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs.
- He has an ERA of 3.90, a batting average against of .270 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season.
Zack Thompson vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.388) and 124 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Pirates two times this season, allowing them to go 1-for-10 in three innings.
