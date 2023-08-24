Alfonso Rivas -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is hitting .190 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), Rivas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.250 AVG .182
.400 OBP .400
.375 SLG .455
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (14-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
