Alfonso Rivas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Alfonso Rivas -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .190 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), Rivas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Connor Joe
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.400
|OBP
|.400
|.375
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (14-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.