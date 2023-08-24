Andrew McCutchen vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with three doubles) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- In 62 of 102 games this season (60.8%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 24 games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.283
|AVG
|.229
|.390
|OBP
|.364
|.414
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|18
|46/34
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (14-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.