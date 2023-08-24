Bryan Reynolds vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .565 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .227.
- In 81 of 113 games this season (71.7%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (14.2%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 39 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.246
|AVG
|.286
|.329
|OBP
|.331
|.398
|SLG
|.526
|19
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|40/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
