Connor Joe and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .250 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

In 55.3% of his 103 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 8.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (24.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (5.8%).

In 37 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .275 AVG .228 .390 OBP .303 .450 SLG .431 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 21 RBI 11 39/24 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings