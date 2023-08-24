The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Suwinski has had a hit in 48 of 107 games this year (44.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.0%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 35 games this season (32.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .191 AVG .215 .311 OBP .351 .371 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 71/30 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

