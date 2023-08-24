Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .239.

Bae has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.3%).

In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 14 games this year (18.7%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .243 AVG .236 .310 OBP .312 .320 SLG .307 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 13 RBI 8 28/11 K/BB 34/12 11 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings