Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .239.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.3%).
- In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 14 games this year (18.7%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.243
|AVG
|.236
|.310
|OBP
|.312
|.320
|SLG
|.307
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|28/11
|K/BB
|34/12
|11
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 29th in K/9 (8.7).
