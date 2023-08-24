Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.7% of those games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.324
|AVG
|.200
|.355
|OBP
|.243
|.555
|SLG
|.305
|24
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|28/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (14-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.