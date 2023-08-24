After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .250 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .333 AVG .174 .391 OBP .224 .571 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 13/3 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings