Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (66-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (10-8, 4.22 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (534 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule