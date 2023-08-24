Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 125 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .236.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 534 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (10-8) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans

