Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (66-60) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) at PNC Park on Thursday, August 24, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 36 (58.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 9-7 (56.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 17 of 32 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

