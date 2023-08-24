The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .267/.330/.465 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .258/.378/.404 on the year.

McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 24th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3

