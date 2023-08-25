The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .194 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

This year, Rivas has posted at least one hit in nine of 23 games (39.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .200 AVG .182 .192 OBP .400 .360 SLG .455 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings