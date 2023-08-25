Alfonso Rivas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .194 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- This year, Rivas has posted at least one hit in nine of 23 games (39.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.200
|AVG
|.182
|.192
|OBP
|.400
|.360
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
