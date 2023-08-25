Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his games this year, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (39.8%), including 10 multi-run games (9.7%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .281 AVG .229 .389 OBP .364 .411 SLG .394 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 20 RBI 18 46/34 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

