Andrew McCutchen vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (39.8%), including 10 multi-run games (9.7%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.389
|OBP
|.364
|.411
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|18
|46/34
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
