Bryan Reynolds vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 49th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 81 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 114 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.241
|AVG
|.286
|.322
|OBP
|.331
|.389
|SLG
|.526
|19
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|41/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
