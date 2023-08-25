Connor Joe vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .255 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 during his last games.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), with more than one hit 17 times (16.3%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has driven in a run in 26 games this year (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.285
|AVG
|.228
|.401
|OBP
|.303
|.457
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|39/26
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
