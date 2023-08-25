The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .277 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Delay has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Delay has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.273 AVG .281
.342 OBP .338
.318 SLG .469
3 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
13/6 K/BB 20/5
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (5-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
