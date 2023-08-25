Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this season (40 of 76), with multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).
- In 76 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Bae has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.236
|.317
|OBP
|.312
|.321
|SLG
|.307
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|29/12
|K/BB
|34/12
|12
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.