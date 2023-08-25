Ji-Hwan Bae and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this season (40 of 76), with multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).

In 76 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 19.7% of his games this year, Bae has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .245 AVG .236 .317 OBP .312 .321 SLG .307 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 14 RBI 8 29/12 K/BB 34/12 12 SB 9

