Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 21 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .258.
  • Hayes has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
  • In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this season (37.0%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 47
.320 AVG .200
.351 OBP .243
.545 SLG .305
24 XBH 12
6 HR 3
30 RBI 16
29/9 K/BB 49/11
4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
