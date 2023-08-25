Liover Peguero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .250.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.333
|AVG
|.174
|.391
|OBP
|.224
|.571
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
