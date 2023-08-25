How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 126 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 538 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.400 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (10-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Keller has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Smyly
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
