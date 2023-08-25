Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 126 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 538 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.400 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (10-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Keller has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer

