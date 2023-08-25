On Friday, August 25, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (67-60) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+100). A 9-run over/under is set for this contest.

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have won in 42, or 41.2%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 39 of 92 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

