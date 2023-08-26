Alfonso Rivas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .194.
- In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Rivas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 23 games so far this season.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
