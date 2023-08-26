The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .194.

In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Rivas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 23 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

