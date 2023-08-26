Andrew McCutchen vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 81st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- In 62 of 104 games this season (59.6%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 104), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (39.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.276
|AVG
|.229
|.382
|OBP
|.364
|.403
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|18
|47/34
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
