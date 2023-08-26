On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 81st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

In 62 of 104 games this season (59.6%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 104), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (39.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .276 AVG .229 .382 OBP .364 .403 SLG .394 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 18 47/34 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings