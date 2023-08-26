Bryan Reynolds vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 120 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 49th in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 39 games this season (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.241
|AVG
|.286
|.321
|OBP
|.331
|.391
|SLG
|.526
|20
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|42/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
