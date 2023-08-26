The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 120 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 49th in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 39 games this season (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .241 AVG .286 .321 OBP .331 .391 SLG .526 20 XBH 29 6 HR 12 26 RBI 36 42/24 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

