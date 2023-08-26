The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .203 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 walks.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 49 of 109 games this year (45.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (14.7%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (35 of 109), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33.9% of his games this year (37 of 109), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .192 AVG .215 .313 OBP .351 .368 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 71/31 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings