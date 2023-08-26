Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 35 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (540 total runs).
  • The Pirates have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 21 Cardinals W 11-1 Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
August 22 Cardinals W 6-3 Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
August 23 Cardinals L 6-4 Luis Ortiz vs Zack Thompson
August 24 Cubs L 5-4 Rob Zastryzny vs Justin Steele
August 25 Cubs W 2-1 Mitch Keller vs Kyle Hendricks
August 26 Cubs - Colin Selby vs Javier Assad
August 27 Cubs - Bailey Falter vs Drew Smyly
August 28 @ Royals - Johan Oviedo vs TBA
August 29 @ Royals - Luis Ortiz vs Cole Ragans
August 30 @ Royals - Mitch Keller vs Brady Singer
September 1 @ Cardinals - TBA vs Dakota Hudson

