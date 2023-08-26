Pirates vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 35 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (540 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|August 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Thompson
|August 24
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Rob Zastryzny vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|-
|Colin Selby vs Javier Assad
|August 27
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Drew Smyly
|August 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Cole Ragans
|August 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brady Singer
|September 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Dakota Hudson
