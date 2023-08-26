A pair of hot hitters, Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds, will be on display when the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. A 10-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 31-35, a 47% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 129 games with a total this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-34 26-37 23-30 35-40 40-47 18-23

