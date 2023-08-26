When the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) square of at PNC Park on Saturday, August 26, Javier Assad will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Pirates will send Colin Selby to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 37 out of the 64 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 25-12 (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have won in 43, or 41.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 35 of 74 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

