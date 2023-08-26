Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 120 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .264/.326/.460 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .254/.373/.399 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 139 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He's slashing .279/.338/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 68 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .316/.364/.542 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

