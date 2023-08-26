Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cubs on August 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 120 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .264/.326/.460 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .254/.373/.399 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Assad Stats
- The Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He has two quality starts in five chances this season.
- Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 139 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.338/.395 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 68 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .316/.364/.542 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
