Alfonso Rivas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .194 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Rivas has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.200
|AVG
|.182
|.192
|OBP
|.400
|.360
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
