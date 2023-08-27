Andrew McCutchen vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (62 of 105), with multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 25 games this season (23.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.380
|OBP
|.364
|.397
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|18
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.